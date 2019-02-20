Pirate MP calls for legalising prostitution, citing risks for sex workers

Pirate Party caucus head Jakub Michálek has proposed legalising prostitution. He said doing so would reduce health and safety risks for sex workers while fighting the grey economy.

Currently, the Czech Republic neither fully recognises nor explicitly bans prostitution. The Communists and Christian Democrats are likely to oppose the move, Mr Michálek said. But he is convinced it can move forward with the support of other parties.

An estimated 13,000 female prostitutes work in the Czech Republic, according to data released this month by the NGO Rozkoš bez rizika, which provides counselling for sex-workers. About half are single mothers, it said.