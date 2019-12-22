Pioneer of international audio-visual art Bohuslav Vašulka dies aged 82

One of the pioneers of audio-visual art, Bohuslav "Woody" Vašulka, died on Friday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Czech News Agency reports. A student of Prague's renowned film school FAMU, Mr. Vašulka moved to the United States during the 1960s, later co-founding New York's The Kitchen theatre which explored the potential of audio-visual media and human interaction with technologies.

Professor Tomáš Ruller, who heads the Vašulka Kitchen Brno new media research and education facility, said that the death of Mr Vašulka is a major loss and that Mr Vašulka was one of the few international arts personalities to come from the Czech Republic.