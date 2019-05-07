Pilsen’s Festival of Freedom marking WWII liberation by Patton’s Army draws 70,000

Pilsen’s annual Festival of Freedom marking the West Bohemian city’s liberation by General Patton’s Army in May 1945 drew some 70,000 people over the course of four days, organisers told news agency ČTK.

A dozen war veterans from the US and Belgium who helped to liberate the city attended this year’s event, which got underway on Friday. Among the highlights was the Convoy of Liberty with over 200 historical vehicles that crossed the town centre on Sunday.

It culminated on Monday at Pilsen’s memorial to the US army with an event called “Thank You, America!” Among the speakers was Senate chairman Jaroslav Kubera (Civic Democrats), who said that even an onslaught of lies and propaganda under Communism, the memory of the US and Allied liberators did not fade.

Meanwhile, members and supporters of the Night Wolves – a Russian nationalist biker gang close to President Vladimir Putin – rode across stretches of the country to commemorate the Soviet Army’s role in liberating Czechoslovakia.