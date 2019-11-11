Broadcast Archive

Pilsen court begins fraud proceedings against doctors, insurance agents

Brian Kenety
11-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Pilsen regional court has begun proceedings in a large-scale insurance fraud case involving two doctors and seven insurance agents from northern Bohemia.

According to the case file, the doctors submitted false medical reports and in collaboration with the insurance agents collected tens of millions of crowns for treating fictional injuries or illnesses.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 