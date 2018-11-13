Pianist Tomáš Kačo launches debut LP with Prague recital

US-based Czech pianist Tomáš Kačo launched his debut album My Home with a recital at Prague’s Convent of St. Agnes on Monday evening. The concert sold out quickly and a second show at the same venue will take place on Tuesday.
Tomáš Kačo comes from a large Roma family in a small town in Moravia and won a scholarship to the Berklee School of Music in Boston. He now lives in Los Angeles.
