Physicists, including five Nobel Prize winners, in Prague for int'l conference

Five Nobel Prize winners and more than 160 other physicists from around the world are in Prague this week for a conference on Quantum and Mesoscopic Thermodynamics.

It is the seventh edition of the event, organized by the Institute of Physics of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic.

Among the most prominent speakers are Nobel Laureates William Phillips, who discuss findings on so-called super-cool atoms; Rainer Weiss, who will talk about the origins of gravitational astronomy.

Several lectures are open to the public while others will be available online. The conference ends on Saturday with a section dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.