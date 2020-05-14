Photon Energy to list on main Prague, Warsaw stock exchanges

Photon Energy NV, an international solar power company with Czech roots, plans to move to the main markets of the Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges.

The company said it would not raise any funds or issue any new shares in connection with the admission. Its shares are currently traded on the secondary markets of the Prague and Warsaw bourses.

The Prague Stock Exchange trade volume fell by CZK 22.5 billion to CZK 120 billion last year, its lowest level since 1994.