Photographer Kratochvíl leaves agency over sexual harassment accusations

Czech-born photographer Antonín Kratochvíl, who works and resides in the US, has given up his membership in the photo agency VII, which he co-established in 2001, following accusations of sexual harassment.

The Columbia Journalism Review reported earlier this year that the photographer, who worked for prestigious magazines such as Vogue, Rolling Stone and Newsweek, had harassed a number of women. Kratochvíl denies the allegations.