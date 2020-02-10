Philosopher Erazim Kohák dies at 86

Prague-born philosopher Erazim Kohák has died at the age of 86.

Kohák studied and worked in the US for close to four decades after fleeing with his parents to Germany and then the United States at the age of 14. He studied at Colgate University and at Yale University where he received a doctorate in 1958.

In 1960 he joined the Department of Philosophy at Boston University where he was subsequently appointed associate professor and professor.

From 1990 to 1995 Kohák lectured alternately at Boston University and Charles University. In 1995 he returned to the Czech Republic permanently.

In 2013 he received the Order of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk for outstanding contributions to the development of democracy, humanity and human rights from President Zeman.