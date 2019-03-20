Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks to start NHL season in Prague

Two NHL teams will begin their 2019-20 campaigns overseas. The Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks will start next season in the Czech capital, Prague.

Both teams have Czech-born players on their rosters: Radko Gudas and Jakub Voráček play for the Flyers while Dominik Kahun and David Kampf are with the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks last opened their season in Europe back in 2009, when they played the Florida Panthers in Helsinki, Finland.