Phil Collins to perform in Prague in June

British music legend Phil Collins will bring his Not Dead Yet: Live! tour to Prague next year. The singer is to perform at Prague’s 02 Arena on June 25, 2019. Tickets, ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 crowns will go on sale at the end of November.

Collins, who first performed live in Prague in 1997, originally wound-up his solo career in the Czech capital with his Final First Farewell Tour.