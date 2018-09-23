Pharmacists demanding action over late delivery of medicines

The Czech Chamber of Pharmacists says it will sue the State Institute for Drug Control over late delivery of drugs, unless the institute takes action against distributors who fail to deliver medicines on time. According to the law they are bound to deliver ordered pharmaceuticals within two days.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech told Czech Television the ministry is aware of the gravity of the problem and is preparing a law according to which drug producers, rather than distributers, would be held accountable for late deliveries of drugs ordered.