Petříček: V4 countries not to adopt unified stand on migration pact

The Czech Republic and Poland see no reason why V4 countries should take a coordinated stand towards the United Nations migration pact, Czech Prime Minister Tomáš Petříček and his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz said after a meeting in Warsaw on Thursday.

The Czech Republic and Poland want to join Hungary in withdrawing from the non-binding Global Compact on Migration, which was approved by 191 UN member states in July. Slovakia has not rejected the agreement so far.

Mr. Petříček has also said he wants to cooperate with like-minded countries in finding solutions for migration.