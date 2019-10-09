Petříček: Turkish offensive will only worsen situation for civilians and refugees

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček warned that the ongoing Turkish offensive into northern Syria will “only worsen the situation of civilians and refugees in the region” in an official statement published on the website of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said that currently there is no possibility other than diplomatic pressure to calm the situation and that he expects a common EU approach to be formulated soon.

Mr. Petříček further suggested that the United States should also contribute towards a solution and reiterated that the Czech Republic continues to support the peace process in Syria.

Turkey launched its long-planned military operation against Kurdish fighters on earlier on Wednesday in north-east Syria after U.S. forces withdrew from the area.