Petříček to visit Britain to discuss post-Brexit reality for Czechs abroad

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček is due to visit Britain on February 7, a week after Brexit took effect, to meet Czech nationals living in the now former European Union member state.

The government will formally discuss Petříček’s mandate for the visit on Monday. But he is due to fly to Manchester, where the Czech Republic opened a new Consulate General for Brexit last year, honor the memory of Czechoslovak soldiers who fell during World War II buried near the city, and visit scientific and research institutions.

Petříček is also expecte to meet with various business and student groups to discuss the post-Brexit situation. Notably, Czechs must register as residents of EU states or lose rights they still enjoy until end-2020, under a transitional period.