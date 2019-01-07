Petříček to meet with Chinese ambassador on Thursday

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček will meet with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianmin on Thursday to discuss a dispute relating to Huawei and ZTE products, a spokesperson for the Czech Foreign Ministry said. Mr. Zhang had met personally with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in December after the Czech National Bureau for Cyber Security said the Chinese-made products posed a security threat.
However, the two do not agree about what was said at the meeting. On Sunday, Mr. Babiš said that a Chinese Embassy statement – seeming to suggest that the Czech leader had apologised over the matter – was “nonsense and a lie”.
