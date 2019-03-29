Petříček to discuss Taiwan incident with trade minister

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has said he wants to talk to the Minister of Industry and Trade Marta Nováková about an incident on Wednesday, where a representative of Taiwan was forced to leave a diplomatic meeting, following a request to do so by the Chinese ambassador.

According to the Czech News Agency, the foreign minister has already discussed the matter with the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Lubomír Zaorálek, who fears that the Trade and Industy Ministry’s decision could set a dangerous precedent.

The Foreign Minister apparently reassured Mr. Zaorálek that the Czech Republic will not let China excert pressure and that the agreed principles for reciprocal meetings remain valid.