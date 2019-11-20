Petříček: “Shocking violence in Hong Kong is no solution!”

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has voiced support for Monday’s EU declaration, which calls for restraint and constructive engagement in de-escalation efforts regarding the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. “Neither policemen and soldiers, nor the protesters should get away with acts of violence”, Mr. Petříček tweeted on Tuesday, stressing instead that “dialogue with protesters“ was key and that Hong Kong’s Basic Law, including the island‘s autonomy, should be respected. He finished with a message to the citizens of Hong Kong, writing that he supported their “non-violent fight” for rights.

Many, including the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, have pointed to the continuing rise in violence in Hong Kong, including the ongoing police siege of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which is being occupied by protestors.