Petříček set to be made foreign minister at end of next week

The Social Democrats’ nominee for minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, should be installed in the post at the end of next week, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO said after a meeting with President Zeman on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Zeman’s spokesperson said that the head of state would meet Mr. Petříček on Thursday. The president refused to appoint the Social Democrats’ previous candidate for diplomatic chief and the party’s Jan Hamáček has been filling the role in a caretaker capacity.