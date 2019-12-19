Petříček: Russian attempts to relativize the events of 1968 damage mutual relations

Russia‘s attempts to relativize the events surrounding the events of 1968 leave a bad aftertaste in the air of mutual relations, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček told daily Deník N in an interview published on Thursday. He said this in reaction to Wednesday’s statement published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said that the newly approved Czech public holiday called the Day of Remembrance for Victims of the Invasion, set to commemorate the Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia during the summer of 1968, “will hardly help the successful conduct of bilateral cooperation“.

Mr Petříček is not the only Czech executive official to make his disagreement with Russia clear in this respect. On Wednesday, the president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček called the statement “absolutely inadequate and unacceptable”, going on to highlight that it was necessary to commemorate the victims of the Soviet occupation.