Petříček: Prague should recognise Guaido as interim president of Venezuela

The minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, wants the Czech Republic to recognise Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela. Mr. Petříček said on Monday that he would submit to the government a proposal under which it would back Mr. Guaido leading Venezuela into free and democratic elections.

The Czech foreign policy chief wrote on Twitter that the country would coordinate its approach with other European Union states. On Monday Spain became to first EU country to officially recognise Mr. Guaido. Mr. Guaido declared himself president last month and was recognised by the US and a number of Latin American states. Russia and China back President Nicolas Maduro.