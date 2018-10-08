Petříček: politicians must do more to build trust in democratic governance

Politicians must work together to build trust in democratic governance and fight growing support for protest and anti-establishment parties and groupings not just in Europe but the world over, Deputy Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said at the international conference Forum 2,000 currently underway in Prague.

Petříček said liberal democracy was still the best system of governance created by mankind, but it would have to be more efficient and faster in dealing with problems in order to regain trust.

He added that Czech politicians who had experienced the communist regime had a duty to keep reminding society that freedom and democracy were not to be taken for granted and must be defended and protected at all times.