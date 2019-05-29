Petříček: One of four top jobs in EU should go to Central Europe

One of the four top jobs in the European Union should go to somebody from Central Europe, the Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, said at the Prague European Summit on Wednesday. Following the weekend’s elections to the European Parliament debate has begun on who should take the roles of president of the European Commission, president of the European Council, high representative for foreign and security policy and president of the European Parliament.
Mr. Petříček said he sensed a positive mood as regards Central European states’ expectations being met in this regard.
The Czech foreign policy chief also told delegates at the conference that there were too many disputes between Central European and Western European EU members, saying that while the two parts had differences they had more in common.
