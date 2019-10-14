Petříček: I will propose to PM that Czechia take part in Turkey arms embargo

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) has said that he will propose to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš that the Czech Republic take part in an arms embargo on Turkey in retaliation for the latter’s military operations in North-East Syria, according to Deník N. France and Germany tried to make this an EU-wide measure on Monday. While the EU has committed to suspending arms exports to Turkey, it stopped short of a union wide arms embargo, Reuters reports. Czech arms exports to Turkey doubled last year reaching EUR 5.4 million. The majority of exports is made up of small arms, vehicles and aircraft technology, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.