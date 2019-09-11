Petříček: “I see no reason for a debate on renouncing our recognition of Kosovo’s independence”

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček says he sees no reason for a debate on renouncing the Czech Republic’s recognition of Kosovo’s independence. He says that such a shift would not be in the interests of Czech security and the readability of Czech foreign policy. However, he says he will gladly talk with the president about his opinion.

The statement was given to the Czech News Agency on Wednesday, after President Miloš Zeman said that he wants to discuss the possibility of renouncing the Czech recognition of an independent Kosovo at his next meeting with Czech top officials.