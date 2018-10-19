Petříček: Germany is Czech Republic’s most important partner

Speaking in Berlin on Friday, the recently installed Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, described Germany as his country’s most important partner. He made the comments after a meeting with Germany’s foreign policy chief, Heiko Maas. For his part, the latter said the Czech Republic was a key country in Central Europe for the Berlin government.

Mr. Maas said the fact that his Czech counterpart had chosen to make his first foreign visit to Germany, just three days after being appointed, showed the gravity of the two states’ bilateral relationship.