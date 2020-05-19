Petříček: Free movement between Czech Republic and Austria from mid-June

The foreign ministers of the Czech Republic and Austria have agreed to allow free movement of people between the two states from mid-June. The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, made the announcement on Tuesday after speaking to his Austrian and Slovak counterparts. Talks on free movement between the Czech Republic and Slovakia will continue, Mr. Petříček said, adding that similar negotiations with the Hungarian government were planned.

The news means that people who cross the Czech-Austrian border will not need to enter quarantine or produce a negative Covid-19 test. The agreement still needs to be ratified at government level, Mr. Petříček said.