Petříček: Foreign Ministry readying next steps over Konev statue

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) says the Czech diplomatic corps is preparing further steps in regards to the ongoing dispute surrounding the statue of Soviet marshal Konev.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the Konev statue dispute in which it accused some Czech politicians of initiating a “war” over the symbols of Soveit victory over Nazism.

Minister Petříček journalists that such comments are not helping build good relations. He urged for the discussion to be led on a factual basis, with legal aspects also being taken into account. He warned that the conflict could divide Czech society, going on to say that “this is something our partners perhaps want”.