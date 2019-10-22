Petříček for tougher sanctions against Turkey over military action

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, says he would support tougher European Union action against Turkey over its incursions into northern Syria and attacks on Kurds. Speaking on Czech Radio on Tuesday, Mr. Petříček said he would welcome further economic sanctions against Ankara, but only if they were unanimously approved by the EU.
The Czech foreign policy chief called for more attention for the conflict at UN level, adding that a ban on arms exports was a strong signal that EU members did not want weapons made in their countries to be used in the fighting.
Mr. Petříček said that the Russian Federation and its ally in Damascus were benefiting most from the current situation in Syria.
