Petříček demands senior party post to stay at foreign ministry

Ian Willoughby
19-02-2019
The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, says he may quit the cabinet if he is not elected a deputy leader of the Social Democrats. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he said if he failed to win the post at a congress in March it would be a signal that his policies lack sufficient backing within the party.

Mr. Petříček, who is 37, says he intends to advocate for modern left-wing policies at the Social Democrats congress.

The pro-European politician has faced consistent criticism from President Miloš Zeman. He is also unpopular with the Communist Party, who support the ANO-Social Democrats minority coalition on key votes.

 
 
 
 
