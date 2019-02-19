Petříček demands senior party post to stay at foreign ministry

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, says he may quit the cabinet if he is not elected a deputy leader of the Social Democrats. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he said if he failed to win the post at a congress in March it would be a signal that his policies lack sufficient backing within the party.

Mr. Petříček, who is 37, says he intends to advocate for modern left-wing policies at the Social Democrats congress.

The pro-European politician has faced consistent criticism from President Miloš Zeman. He is also unpopular with the Communist Party, who support the ANO-Social Democrats minority coalition on key votes.