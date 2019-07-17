Petříček: Czech Republic is ready to help in a Europe-wide solution but refuses EU quota system

The Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček reacted to the statement by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer that there is "close to zero" support for a solution to the migrant crisis in Eastern Europe by telling the Czech News Agency that the Czech Republic is ready to help in a Europe-wide solution, but refuses the quota system.

Mr. Seehofer made the comment at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, stating that he had been in Eastern Europe many times, most recently in Prague. He went on to say that the current system of dividing migrants cannot be a long-term solution.

The German interior minister also talked about the statistics from the annual report of the German Federal Police. According to the report, the number of illegal migrants that crossed the border from Czech Republic into Germany last year rose by 6.5 percent as opposed to 2017, reaching 4,296 cases. The rising number contrasts with the fact that in the majority of Germany’s other borders the amount of illegal migrant crossings registered a decrease.

Mr. Seehofer said he believes that the increase is due to a shift in migration routes and that Germany intends to make its border checks more thorough until sufficient checking is implemented on the boarders of the Schengen Area. However, he dismissed the establishment of checkpoints. His Czech counterpart Jan Hamáček wrote to the Czech News Agency, saying that the Czech police have already been notified of the intention.