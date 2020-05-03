Petříček: Czech borders should fully open to neighbouring countries in July

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček says the Czech Republic’s borders with neighboring countries should be fully open from July.

Negotiations with Slovakia and Austria are the furthest along, Petříček wrote on his blog on Saturday, while negotiations with Poland may prove more complicated and travel to Germany will depend on how the coronavirus develops there.

Petříček said he is hopeful that Czechs will also be allowed to travel to Bulgaria, Hungary and the Baltic countries in the first month of summer holidays, and to Croatia, Greece, Slovenia and Malta in August.