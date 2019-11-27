Petříček: Country achieved post-1989 aims fast but now faces question of what now

The Czech Republic achieved its main aims after the Velvet Revolution relatively quickly by joining NATO and the EU, the country’s minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, said at a public debate in Prague. However, the country is now facing a challenge as to how to handle its full-fledged membership of those international organisations, he said.

Mr. Petříček said the Czech Republic needed to define the “small steps” by which it would proceed further within the Western community and to learn to defend its views in Europe and not be frustrated by having to make compromises.