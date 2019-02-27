Petříček before congress: Social Democrats must target urban voters

The Social Democrats’ Tomáš Petříček believes the party must target urban voters if it is to turn around its electoral fortunes, the news site Aktualne.cz reported. The minister of foreign affairs intends to stand for a deputy leader’s post at a Social Democrats’ congress this weekend.

Mr. Petříček said it was necessary to attract new voters and to regain the trust of urban voters. The Social Democrats need to win over those who now back the Czech Pirate Party, Aktualne.cz quoted him as saying.

The Social Democrats headed the previous government but only gained 7 percent in the last general elections.