Petříček backs Ukraine on visit near frontline with pro-Russian separatists

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, has visited the Eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on the second day of a trip to the country. On Tuesday he and his Ukrainian counterpart, Pavlo Klimkin, travelled from Kiev to the coastal city, which is a few kilometres from the frontline between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists.

Mr. Petříček said he had got a first-hand impression of the human and economic hardship caused by the Russian-backed armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine. He said he had expressed the conviction that the country’s citizens had the right to live in dignity and peace.