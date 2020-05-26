Petříček assures Israeli ambassador of interest in continued good relations

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, has reassured the Israeli ambassador to Prague, Daniel Meron, of the Prague government’s interest in further developing relations between the Czech Republic and Israel. The move follows a newspaper article by Mr. Petříček and two of his predecessors, Lubomír Zaorálek and Karel Schwarzenberg, opposing Israeli plans to annex Jewish settlements on the West Bank.

Mr. Petříček said on Tuesday that he had explained to Mr. Meron that the article stemmed from a long-term position based on respect for international law.

President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš criticised the article, with the latter saying it was unacceptable for individual cabinet members to make statements on such an important foreign policy issue.