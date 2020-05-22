Petříček aims to renew joint foreign trips with Czech business leaders in autumn

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) hopes to renew his regular joint trips abroad with Czech business representatives as of this autumn, he said during an online seminar for exporters on Thursday.

If the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic allows, Petříček wants to start his originally planned trips to Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

He said he always tries to include industry and trade representatives on his foreign trips to help support the export-oriented Czech economy.