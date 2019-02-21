Petra Kvitová through to semi-finals in Dubai

Ruth Fraňková
21-02-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

In tennis, No 2 seed Petra Kvitová reached the semi-finals at the Dubai Championships on Thursday, after defeating Viktória Kužmová of Slovakia 6-4, 6-0. The two-time Wimbledon champion will face Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei for a place in the final after the world No 31 upset Karolína Plíšková in the preceding match.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 