Petra Kvitová through to semi-finals in Dubai

In tennis, No 2 seed Petra Kvitová reached the semi-finals at the Dubai Championships on Thursday, after defeating Viktória Kužmová of Slovakia 6-4, 6-0. The two-time Wimbledon champion will face Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei for a place in the final after the world No 31 upset Karolína Plíšková in the preceding match.
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Banned 1954 documentary on Tibet returns to cinemas
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
The 1946 US operation that proved a propaganda coup for Czechoslovakia’s Communists
Why is it so hard to remove a Czech president?