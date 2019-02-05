Petra Kvitová shares chilling details about knife attack in court testimony

Petra Kvitová has testified at a Brno court in the trial of a man accused of causing her serious injury. The world tennis number two gave evidence for 90 minutes via a camera system so she would not have to face her alleged assailant in the courtroom. Radim Žondra, who is 33, is accused of attacking Kvitová with a knife at her home in December 2016.

The sports star described to the court how the man, who had entered her home after claiming to be a boiler inspector, held a knife to her throat from behind. When she grabbed the weapon with both hands the blade cut into her left hand.

The assault left Kvitová with career-threatening injuries that required major surgery. If found guilty, Žondra faces up to 12 years in jail.