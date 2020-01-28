Broadcast Archive

Petra Kvitová knocked out of Australian Open

Ruth Fraňková
28-01-2020
In tennis, Czech Petra Kvitová failed to reach the women's singles semifinals at the Australian Open. Last year's runner-up and No. 7 seed was beaten by World No.1 Ashleigh Barty 7-6, 6-2. Kvitová was the last Czech hopes in the singles competition in Melbourne.

In women’s doubles, Czech Barbora Strýcová with her Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su- Wei are set to take on the Czech duo Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková for a place in the finals.

 
 
