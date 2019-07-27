Petra Kuříková wins silver at Triathlon European Championships

Czech athlete Petra Kuříková won the silver medal at the ETU Sprint Triathlon European Championships in Kazan on Saturday. Ms. Kuříková was only beaten by Julie Derron from Switzerland who came in first with 21 seconds to spare. Spain's Tamara Gómez Garrido came in third, 13 seconds behind the Czech.
Ms. Kuříková's second place finish is the best so far for the Czech Republic at the European sprint triathlon competition.
