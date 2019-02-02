Petr Pithart inducted into Lawyers Hall of Fame

Lawyer and former senator Petr Pithart was inducted into the Lawyers Hall of Fame on Friday at a gala ceremony of the Lawyer of the Year awards.

The event is organized by the Czech Lawyers Chamber which annually selects the best attorneys in different legal branches.

Petr Pithart, who served as Czech prime minister in the last two years of the common Czechoslovak state, was honoured for his lifelong contribution to Czech law.

Other personalities previously inducted into the Lawyers Hall of Fame include the late Ombudsman Otakar Motejl, the head of the Constitutional court, Pavel Rychetský and lawyer Dagmar Burešová.