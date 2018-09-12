Petr Hájek named Architect of Year

Ian Willoughby
12-09-2018
Petr Hájek was named Czech Architect of the Year at a ceremony in Prague on Tuesday evening. Mr. Hájek, who also teaches architecture, is known for projects including the renovation of the Archdiocesan Museum in Olomouc and an educational centre at Krkonošé National Park.

The architect recently designed the renovation of a water tower at Prague’s Letná and an extension to Prague’s DOX art centre.

 
 
 
 
 
