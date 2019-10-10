Petr Čech to become ice hockey goaltender in English league

One of the Czech Republic’s most famous football stars, Petr Čech will now be minding the goal on skates. The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper has agreed to play as a goalkeeper in the British ice hockey team Guildford Phoenix until the end of the season. His ice hockey debut could come at Guildford’s Sunday game against the second team of the Swindon Wildcats.

The Czech sports star, who is also an accomplished drummer, told British media that after 20 years of playing football professionally, it will be a great experience to play some ice hockey, which he enjoyed following and playing as a child.