Petition against sale of Počerady coal-burning plant to Tykač

Academics and former politicians have written an open letter to the Czech energy utility ČEZ petitioning the management not to sell the Počerady coal-burning electric power plant to entrepreneur Pavel Tykač. The petitioners say its continued operation would be in violation of the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement.

Among the signatories are former prime ministers Petr Pithart and Vladimír Špidla, sociologist Jiřina Šiklová and former environment ministers Bedřich Moldan and Martin Bursík. Members of the public are being encouraged to take a stand as well.