Pet sales up in Czech Republic since general quarantine imposed

Sales of small domestic pets had increased by over a quarter year on year at the start of April, a representative of the pet shop chain PetCenter, Lenka Harudová, told the Czech News Agency. Many people are buying pets for senior citizens to help them get through the current general quarantine imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, she said.

Sales of rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters in particular have shot up. Pet supply shops have been allowed to remain open and the main difference at present is that owners are now buying feed in bulk, so as not to have to visit so often, Ms. Harudová added.