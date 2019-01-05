Peschkeová and Melichar lift doubles title in Brisbane

The Czech-American pairing of Květa Peschkeová and Nicole Melichar have won the doubles competition at tennis’s Brisbane International after a 6-1 6-1 win over Taiwanese sisters Hao-Ching Chan and Latish Chan on Saturday.

Melichar (who was born in born in Brno) and Peschkeová had previously overcome the Czech world numbers ones in the women’s doubles, Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková, in the semi-finals in Brisbane.

Meanwhile Czech Karolína Plíšková has reached the singles final at the tournament, in which she will face Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.