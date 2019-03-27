Personal secretary to Cardinal Dominik Duka of Prague dies

Milan Badal, a priest and personal secretary to Cardinal Dominik Duka of Prague, has died at the age of 62.
He had long worked as the head of External Relations the Prague Archbishopric and was known for making some controversial statements and criticism of Islam.
Badal was secretly ordained under Communism and entered the Dominican Order.
