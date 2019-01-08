Permanent exhibition in house where Jan Palach grew up to open in August

A new permanent exhibition in honour of Jan Palach in the house where he grew up in Všetaty, Central Bohemia will open on August 21, a spokesperson for operators the National Museum told iDnes.cz. Palach died after setting himself alight in Prague on 16 January 1969 in protest at apathy in the face of the Soviet occupation.

In connection with next week’s 50th anniversary of the then student’s act, memorial tiles are to be unveiled at spots in the courtyard of Charles University where his coffin stood in 1969.

There will also be an outdoor exhibition commemorating Palach’s self-sacrifice at the top of Prague’s Wenceslas Square, where he set himself on fire. Other events are also taking place in connection with the anniversary.