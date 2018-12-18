Performer Lukáš Hofmann awarded 2018 Chalupecký Prize

This year’s Jindřich Chalupecký Award for artists under the age of 35 has been presented to Lukáš Hofmann. The 25-year-old student at Prague’s Academy of Fine Arts, also known as Saliva, expresses himself primarily through performance and social sculptures.

According to the jury, his performances are a “fascinating, monstrous and in a way perverse expression of the fragility and insecurity of the individual confronted with the world of impersonal forces.”

The award – which is open to artists under the age of 35 – includes 100,000 crowns towards an exhibition and catalogue and a six-week fellowship in New York.