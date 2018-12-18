Performer Lukáš Hofmann awarded 2018 Chalupecký Prize

This year’s Jindřich Chalupecký Award for artists under the age of 35 has been presented to Lukáš Hofmann. The 25-year-old student at Prague’s Academy of Fine Arts, also known as Saliva, expresses himself primarily through performance and social sculptures.
According to the jury, his performances are a “fascinating, monstrous and in a way perverse expression of the fragility and insecurity of the individual confronted with the world of impersonal forces.”
The award – which is open to artists under the age of 35 – includes 100,000 crowns towards an exhibition and catalogue and a six-week fellowship in New York.
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Locals and mayor fight to halt destruction of historic villa in protected area
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
Some 10,000 Czech businesses fronted by homeless “white horses”